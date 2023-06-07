Burned Out, Doctors Turn to Temp Work

(Wall Street Journal) – Doctors once turned to part-time work mostly as a transition into retirement. Overloaded and burned out, many in their working prime are now building entire careers as temporary physicians-for-hire. Dr. Franklyn Rocha-Cabrero, a 37-year-old neurologist, went into gig work soon after completing his training, detouring from the traditional track of joining a medical practice or hospital system. He typically takes at least 10 out of every 30 days off. And he earns an hourly rate that is usually 30% to 40% more than a hospital-staff physician would, he says.