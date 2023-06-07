To Ease Cancer Drug Shortage, FDA Will Allow Imports from China

(NBC News) – The Food and Drug Administration is working with a Chinese drugmaker to import the chemotherapy drug cisplatin, a strategy aimed at ramping up supply amid an ongoing shortage of the drug in the United States. The FDA is also exploring importing carboplatin, another chemotherapy drug in shortage, according to James McKinney, an agency spokesperson. However, McKinney told NBC News the agency could not yet share specifics on the potential supplier for that drug. (Read More)