US Doctors Forced to Ration as Cancer Drug Shortages Hit Nationwide

(BBC) – Experts say the US is currently suffering one of the most severe shortages of chemotherapy drugs it’s seen for three decades. Ms Dezomits is one of as many as 100,000 patients who may have been affected over the past several months, according to Dr Julie Gralow, the chief medical officer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology. As of this week, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said over 130 drugs were in short supply, 14 of which are cancer treatments. (Read More)