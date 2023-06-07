Canada Wildfires Are Leading to Air-Quality Alerts in U.S. Here’s Why There Is So Much Smoke

(Associated Press) – Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a smoky haze, turning the air a yellowish gray and prompting warnings for people to stay inside and keep windows closed. The effects of hundreds of wildfires burning across Quebec all the way to western provinces could be felt on Wednesday as far as North Carolina to the south and Ohio to the west, blotting out skylines and irritating throats. Conditions were especially hazardous in parts of central New York, where the airborne soot was at hazardous levels. U.S. authorities issued air quality alerts in multiple regions and poor conditions were expected to persist for days. (Read More)