How to Turn Kindergartners Into Fact-Checkers

(Slate) – As a director of a school in Helsinki with more than 800 students from ages 5 to 18, I was excited to collaborate. A new Finnish curriculum was launched in 2016 with an element called “multiliteracy,” which involved making sure children could competently navigate online media and social platforms. We realized quite quickly that fact-checking concepts and methods could be adapted to the school environment to support the new curriculum. Since 2017, as a pro bono expert, I have been leading Faktabaari EDU, a project that extends fact-checking skills into the classroom. In math lessons at my school, kids learn about how statistics can be deceptive; in history, they study propaganda campaigns from the past. (Read More)