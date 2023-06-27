A New Edition of Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health Is Now Available
June 27, 2023
Ethics, Medicine, and Public Health (vol. 27, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Moderate-to-severe Food Insecurity is positively Correlated with the Risk of Eating Disorders in the Aftermath of the COVID-19 Pandemic” by S.T. Tan and P.I.A. Shahril
- “Accounting for the high Enrollment of African Americans on Winship Cancer Institute’s Myeloma Clinical Trials” by T.S. McClary, et al.
- “Gender Inequality and Sexual Harassment: A Reality in Medical School in 2022? – A Malta Single-Centre Study” by E. Grech, A. Pace, T. Attard Mallia and S. Cuschieri