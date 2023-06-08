FDA Advisers Recommend Approval of Monoclonal Antibody to Protect Newborns and Young Children from RSV

(STAT News) – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to recommend approval of a monoclonal antibody product to protect newborns and young children from RSV. The Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend use of nirsevimab — which will be marketed as Beyfortus — in children in the first year of life. In a second vote, the committee voted 19 to 2 to recommend approval of the product for use in high-risk children in the second year of life. (Read More)