Enforcers of China’s One-Child Policy Are Now Cajoling People to Have Three

(Wall Street Journal) – In China, the new demographic reality has prompted a campaign to change the mind-set of a generation less eager to start a family, and rebuild a “pro-birth” culture. At the center of the effort is the government-backed Family Planning Association, which was originally set up in 1980 as a network of enforcers of the one-child policy and which has since been reprogrammed to focus on boosting births. (Read More)