His Baby Gene Editing Shocked Ethicists. Now He’s in the Lab Again

(NPR) – He Jiankui announced nearly five years ago that he had created the first gene-edited babies, twin girls named Lulu and Nana. The news sent shockwaves around the world. There were accusations that the biophysicist had grossly violated medical ethics; some critics compared him to Dr. Frankenstein. And he paid a price. He was swiftly detained and a Chinese court later sentenced him to three years in prison for “illegal medical practices.” About a year ago he got out, and says he took up golf. Then something unexpected happened. (Read More)