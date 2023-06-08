After Going to Space, You Need to Spend at Least Three Years on Earth Recovering from Brain Damage

(TIME) – Space travel is one of the worst things your body can experience. Spending time in zero-g can cause bones to decalcify, muscles to atrophy, the immune system to weaken, the eye to flatten slightly and the optic nerve to swell. Time in space also exposes the human body to unhealthy doses of cosmic radiation, which can increase the lifetime risk of cancer. Now, astronauts have another part of their body to worry about: the brain. According to a new paper published in Scientific Reports, too much time aloft can cause the brain’s ventricles—cavities filled with cerebrospinal fluid that cushion the brain, nourish tissue, and remove waste—to swell significantly. (Read More)