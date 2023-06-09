The Science Behind Teen Girls’ Mental Health Crisis
June 9, 2023
(Axios) – A brain chemical essential to decision-making and managing stress is emerging as another indicator of why teen girls are bearing the worst of the youth mental health crisis. Why it matters: The way stress physiologically affects brain development is under-researched, leaving it unclear if there are better ways to identify and treat groups facing increased rates of suicidal behavior, sexual assault and depression. (Read More)