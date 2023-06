Dying at Home More Likely in States with Palliative Care Laws

(Axios) – Policy can have a big impact on where we die. Case in point: A new JAMA Open Network study found that cancer patients in states with palliative care laws, which can require health care providers to tell patients about their end-of-life treatment options, were more likely to die in the comfort of their home or in hospice care rather than a hospital bed. (Read More)