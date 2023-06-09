Evaluating Artificial Intelligence Responses to Public Health Questions

(JAMA Network Open) – ChatGPT is part of a new generation of AI assistants built on advancements in large language models that generate nearly human-quality responses for a wide range of tasks. Although studies have focused on using ChatGPT as a supporting resource for healthcare professionals, it is unclear how well ChatGPT handles general health inquiries from the lay public. In this cross-sectional study, we evaluated ChatGPT responses to public health questions. (Read More)