COVID-19 Inquiry in UK Asks Whether ‘Terrible Consequences’ Could Have Been Avoided or Reduced

(Associated Press) – A mammoth three-year public inquiry into the U.K. government's handling of the response to COVID-19 opened Tuesday by asking if some suffering and death could have been avoided with better planning — and whether Britain's complex, protracted exit from the European Union distracted authorities from preparing for potential threats.