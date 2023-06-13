Silicon Valley Confronts the Idea That the ‘Singularity’ Is Here

(New York Times) – A.I. is Silicon Valley’s ultimate new product rollout: transcendence on demand. But there’s a dark twist. It’s as if tech companies introduced self-driving cars with the caveat that they could blow up before you got to Walmart.

“The advent of artificial general intelligence is called the Singularity because it is so hard to predict what will happen after that,” Elon Musk, who runs Twitter and Tesla, told CNBC last month. He said he thought “an age of abundance” would result but there was “some chance” that it “destroys humanity.”(Read More)