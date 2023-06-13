Hospice Is a Profitable Business, but Nonprofits Mostly Do a Better Job

(New York Times) – Researchers have for years reported that there are, indeed, substantial differences overall between for-profit and nonprofit hospices; a new study based on family caregivers’ experiences provides additional evidence. Medicare began covering hospice care four decades ago, when most hospices were nonprofit community organizations relying heavily on volunteers. It has since become a growth industry dominated by for-profit businesses. (Read More)