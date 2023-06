Harald zur Hausen, 87, Nobelist Who Found Cause of Cervical Cancer, Dies

(New York Times) – Dr. Harald zur Hausen, a German virologist who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008 for his discovery that the seemingly benign human papillomavirus, known for causing warts, also caused cervical cancer, died on May 29 at his home in Heidelberg, Germany. He was 87. (Read More)