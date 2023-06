An Illinois Hospital Is the First Health Care Facility to Link Its Closing to a Ransomeware Attack

(NBC News) – An Illinois hospital will shutter its doors this week in part because of a devastating cyberattack, which experts say makes it the first hospital to publicly link criminal hackers to its closure. St. Margaret’s Health in Spring Valley will close Friday, said Linda Burt, the hospital’s vice president of quality and community services. (Read More)