Uber Health Launches Grocery Delivery from Providers

(Axios) – The push to make food part of medical care won a prominent endorsement on Tuesday as Uber Health launched a new grocery delivery service for patients recently discharged from hospitals and other settings. Why it matters: It’s the latest expansion of Uber’s health care arm and part of part of a broader push by investors and companies that see opportunity partnering with providers to address nutrition and other social determinants of health. (Read More)