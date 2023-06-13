Experimental Vaccine Shows Promise in Delaying the Return of Aggressive Brain Tumor

(NBC News) – John Wishman was diagnosed with the deadliest form of brain cancer, glioblastoma, in fall 2020. Two and a half years later, he's still traveling and enjoying life — a rarity for a cancer with an average survival time of just 12 to 18 months. Wishman, 61, of Buffalo, New York, attributes that to an experimental vaccine that's designed to delay the progression of the tumor. The vaccine, called SurVaxM, targets a protein found in tumors called survivin, named for the role it's thought to play in the survival of cancer cells. Get rid of survivin, the thinking goes, and the cancer cells will die.