New Obesity Drugs Come with a Side Effect of Shaming

(New York Times) – About 100 million Americans, or 42 percent of the adult population, have obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the first time, people with obesity, who faced a lifetime of medical jeopardy, can escape the ruthless trap of fruitless dieting and see their obesity-related health problems mitigated, along with the weight loss. But there is still the taint.

"There's a moral component to it," Dr. Yanovski said. "People really believe that people with obesity just need to summon their willpower and they think that taking a medicine is the easy way out."