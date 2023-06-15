‘Pushed into Humanity’: Can Learning About Storytelling Make Better Doctors?

(The Guardian) – At its core, narrative medicine aims to build greater doctor-patient empathy. By listening to and observing patients more acutely, physicians get to understand how story – experience – impacts patients diagnostically and therapeutically. Not least, narrative medicine also nurtures doctors’ creative lives, all too often suppressed by their profession’s punishing demands and overwhelming traditional emphasis on biomedicine and checklists. (Read More)