Next COVID Vaccine Should Only Target XBB Strains, FDA Staff Says

(MedPage Today) – The next COVID vaccines should exclude the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and exclusively target the Omicron XBB subvariants, according to FDA staff members. They unveiled their recommendation in a briefing documentopens in a new tab or window ahead of Thursday’s meeting of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC)opens in a new tab or window, stating that “the totality of available evidence suggests that a monovalent XBB-lineage vaccine is warranted for the 2023-2024 vaccination campaign.” (Read More)