At Least 1.7 Million Americans Use Health Care Sharing Plans, Despite Lack of Protections

(CBS News) – A new report has provided the first national count of Americans who rely on health care sharing plans — arrangements through which people agree to pay one another's medical bills — and the number is higher than previously realized. The report from the Colorado Division of Insurance found that more than 1.7 million Americans rely on sharing plans and that many of the plans require members to ask for charity care before submitting their bills.