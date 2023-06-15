Thousands Protest in Poland Against Strict Abortion Law After Pregnant Woman Died of Sepsis

(Associated Press) – Thousands of people demonstrated across Poland on Wednesday against the country’s restrictive abortion law after a woman who was five months pregnant died of sepsis, the latest such death since a tightening of the law. The protesters vented their fury against the governing Law and Justice party, or PiS, and doctors who refuse to perform abortions even when a woman’s life is at risk. (Read More)