What Happens When Patients Beat Their Doctors To Their Test Results

(STAT News) – Not so long ago, a father broke down in tears with me over Zoom — tears of relief.When this father had received test results for his child, some of the values in the report appeared in red. That font color made him terrified for his child’s health. It was only when we hopped on Zoom to go over the results that I was able to reassure him: They were in red because the system was comparing them with adult range values. This is something that happens to me fairly regularly: Patients get their test results and panic. (Read More)