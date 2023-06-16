ADHD Drugs May Backfire for People Without the Condition

(UPI) – So-called “smart drugs” meant to enhance brain performance are more likely to leave users ineffectually spinning in place, a new study has found. These stimulants, typically used to treat ADHD, increased study participants’ motivation in solving problems. But the subjects also took much longer to complete tasks because they acted in a more erratic, scattershot manner while they worked, researchers reported in the journal Science Advances. (Read More)