Swabbing C-Section Babies with Mom’s Microbes Can Restore Healthy Bacteria

(Science) – Now, researchers at Southern Medical University say that by exposing C-section babies to the microbes they’ve missed—an intervention called vaginal seeding—doctors can partially restore these missing gut bacteria. The procedure may even aid in their early development. Newborns delivered via C-section who received their mother’s vaginal microbes had more advanced motor and communication skills than other C-section babies months later, the team reports today in Cell Host & Microbe . But some clinicians argue these benefits for infants have not yet been proved, nor has the procedure’s safety. (Read More)