Next Round of COVID-19 Shots in Fall Will Target Latest Omicron Strain

(Associated Press) – The next round of COVID-19 vaccines will target one of the latest versions of the coronavirus, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday. FDA’s decision came one day after an agency panel of outside advisers supported the recipe change. The agency told vaccine makers to provide protection against just one omicron strain, known as XBB.1.5. (Read More)