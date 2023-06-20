U.S. Becomes Transgender-Care Outlier as More in Europe Urge Caution

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. is becoming an outlier among many Western nations in the way its national medical institutions treat children suffering from distress over gender identity. For years, the American healthcare industry has staunchly defended medical interventions for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, which suppress the physical changes of adolescence as a treatment for those distressed over their gender. (Read More)