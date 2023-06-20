‘Falling Through the Cracks’: Why ADHD Is Under-Diagnosed Among Asian Americans

(STAT News) – Medical knowledge of ADHD has advanced rapidly over the past decade, taking it from a label applied to unruly schoolboys and often used as shorthand for misbehavior, to a condition recognized as a neurodevelopmental disorder with clear biological underpinnings. Amid that sea change, though, people of color have all too often been left behind. In 2021, research showed that for every 100 white children diagnosed with ADHD, there are 83 Black and 77 Hispanic children, and just 48 Asian children, with the diagnosis. (Read More)