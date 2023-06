Egg Freezing Rises as More Women Look to Preserve Fertility

(BBC) – Record numbers of women are freezing their eggs in the hope of having a family later in life, according to a new report. More than 4,000 patients froze their eggs in 2021, compared to 2,500 in 2019, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) said. The “dramatic rise” could be linked to the pandemic, a charity said. But doctors warned there needed to be more awareness of the pros and cons. (Read More)