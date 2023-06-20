National Panel Dismisses Calls for Broader Suicide Risk Screening

(STAT News) – A panel of advisers is sticking with its recommendation that providers screen most adults for major depression, but, to the chagrin of mental health advocates, will not advise broad screening for suicide risk. The renewed guidance from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force on Tuesday comes amid what President Biden, government agencies, and doctors’ groups have dubbed a mental health crisis across America. On top of soaring depression and anxiety rates, suicide rates also steadily climbed in recent years. As of 2021, suicide was ninth leading cause of death among most Americans and the second leading cause of death among people 10-14 and 20-34 years old. (Read More)