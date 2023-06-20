Bloated Patient Records Are Filled with False Information, Thanks to Copy-Paste

(STAT News) – I recently took care of a patient whose medical records included multiple notes about her past open-heart surgery. Only she had never undergone open-heart surgery. That would have been obvious if the authors had taken the time to notice that she had no scars on her chest or breastbone. She was being prepared for an invasive procedure based on this misinformation when the true facts of her condition were revealed and the procedure canceled — though by then the false information had virally propagated through the chart and into multiple notes, becoming “chart lore.” (Read More)