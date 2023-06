Japan Sterilization Law Victims Included Nine-Year-Olds

(BBC) – Two nine-year-olds were among the 25,000 people forcibly sterilised in Japan under its post-World War Two eugenics law, a parliament report has revealed. The law, in place for 48 years, forced people to undergo operations to prevent them having children deemed “inferior”. Many of them had physical or cognitive disabilities, or mental illness. (Read More)