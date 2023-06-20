Disease Screening for Newborns Varies by State. For Some, That Means Diagnoses Come Too Late.

These parents, many of whom have experienced the horror of learning that their children have rare diseases for which earlier intervention might have made a difference, say screening babies for more conditions could save lives. The Department of Health and Human Services recommends that newborns get screened for 37 disorders, including cystic fibrosis and Pompe disease, as well as 26 other related disorders. Krabbe disease isn't on the list. According to HHS, states largely follow the recommended list, and some screen for additional disorders. Ten states, for instance, test for Krabbe.