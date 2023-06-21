Scientists Successfully Unfroze Rat Organs and Transplanted Them–A ‘Historic’ Step That Could Someday Transform Transplant Medicine

(STAT News) – In all, five rats received a vitrified-then-thawed kidney in a study whose results were published this month in Nature Communications. It’s the first time scientists have shown it’s possible to successfully and repeatedly transplant a life-sustaining mammalian organ after it has been rewarmed from this icy metabolic arrest. Outside experts unequivocally called the results a seminal milestone for the field of organ preservation. (Read More)