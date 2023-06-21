‘I’m Not Crazy, I’m Sick’: A Film Dives Deep Into Chronic Lyme Disease

(STAT News) – Elle Brooks-Tao, a filmmaker, got thrust into the confusing world of Lyme disease when a family member became infected and had debilitating symptoms for over eight years before being diagnosed. The reported cases of tick-borne illnesses like Lyme in the U.S. had risen “to a scary degree” she said. Even more alarming was learning it was possible to transmit spirochetes — bacteria that cause Lyme and other diseases — from a mother to a fetus through the placenta. It’s a rare event, according to the CDC. (Read More)