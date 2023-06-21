New DNA Test Aims to Make Cervical Cancer Screening More Accessible in Low-Income Countries

(STAT News) – A genomic test for the human papillomavirus has shown promise in early-stage trials, raising hopes that it could bolster cervical cancer screening among women living in sub-Saharan Africa, the region with the highest rates of cervical cancer deaths worldwide.

The trials were documented in a study, published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, led by researchers from Rice University. The study shows how an HPV DNA test, which is cheaper than many current screening options, could make cervical cancer screening more accessible to women in countries with fewer resources. (Read More)