Xylazine, or ‘Tranq,’ Is Making Opioid Overdoses Harder to Reverse

(STAT News) – For years, public health guidance about opioid overdoses has been relatively simple: Administer naloxone, then call 911. But the days of simply spraying naloxone into an overdose victim’s nose, then watching that person resume breathing and wake up within minutes, are over.

The culprit is xylazine, the powerful sedative rapidly spreading throughout the U.S. illicit opioid supply. Xylazine, commonly known as “tranq,” is not an opioid, meaning that its effects can’t be reversed with naloxone, an overdose medication that specifically targets the brain’s opioid receptors. (Read More)