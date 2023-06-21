Pregnancy-Related Death, Like Tori Bowie’s, Is a Far Too Common Occurrence Among Black Women

(STAT News) – The horror stories of Black women dying or coming close to death in childbirth never seem to stop coming. The most recent headlines have been about the tragic case of three-time Olympian Tori Bowie, who died in her home from childbirth complications. Her teammate Tianna Madison wrote on Instagram, “THREE (3) of the FOUR (4) of us who ran on the SECOND fastest 4x100m relay of all time, the 2016 Olympic Champions have nearly died or died in childbirth.” (Read More)