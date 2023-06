Abortion Pill Use Is Surging. Now It’s Under Threat

(Wired) – When Roe v. Wade fell, telehealth company Abortion on Demand received a surge of inquiries from patients trying to schedule appointments online. Many of them were from states that had rushed to impose bans or restrictions, and they were frantically searching for help. But the company, which provides mail-order abortion pills, had to turn them down. (Read More)