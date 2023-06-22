A 988 Operator, Faced with a Flood of Calls, Turns to AI to Boost Counselor Skils

(STAT News) – Over 1,000 times a day, distressed people call crisis support lines operated by Protocall Services. Its counselors are carefully trained for the sensitive and taxing conversations, but even with supervision on the job, major errors, like failing to screen for suicide, can go undetected. So Portland, Ore.-based Protocall is working with a company called Lyssn to investigate if technology can help keep call quality high. (Read More)