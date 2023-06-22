Where Abortion Laws Stand in Every State a Year After the Supreme Court Overturned Roe

(Associated Press) – In the year since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that ended nearly a half-century of a nationwide right to abortion, states have enacted contrasting policies on the issue. The Dobbs decision overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that protected the right to an abortion until fetal viability, which is generally considered to be around 23 or 24 weeks of pregnancy. Lawmakers, governors, courts and voters are all shaping policies — and more changes are in the pipeline. A state-by-state breakdown of where things stand: (Read More)