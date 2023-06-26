U.S. Charges 4 Chinese Firms with Selling Chemicals to Make Fentanyl

(New York Times) – The indictments announced Friday in New York are part of a strategy by the Drug Enforcement Administration to attack the scourge of fentanyl at every stage of the supply chain. The buyers of the chemicals were largely organizations like the Sinaloa cartel, formerly run by the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo, which the Justice Department says is largely responsible for the influx of fentanyl into the United States. (Read More)