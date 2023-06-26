Social Scientists Look to AI Models to Study Human Behavior

(Axios) – Social scientists are testing whether the AI systems that power ChatGPT and other text and image generating tools can be used to better understand the behaviors, beliefs and values of humans themselves. Why it matters: Chatbots are being used to mimic the output of people — from cover letters to marketing copy to computer code. Some social scientists are now exploring whether they can offer new inroads to key questions about human behavior and help them reduce the time and cost of experiments. (Read More)