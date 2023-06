New Research Underscores Benefits of Gender-Affirming Hormones, Rebutting Anti-Trans Claims

(STAT News) – Anti-trans legislation and rhetoric frequently suggest that taking gender-affirming hormones is a big health risk. But at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society last week, researchers presented swaths of evidence on the benefits of gender-affirming hormones and the harms of trans discrimination, with the hopes of combating unscientific opposition. (Read More)