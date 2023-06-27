The Drugs That Are Gaining on Ozempic

(Wall Street Journal) – Weight-loss drugs more potent than Ozempic are coming. Spurred by the viral success of therapies such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, researchers are doubling down on finding a next generation of medicines that would help people shed more pounds. Early returns are promising: New evidence presented Monday for an experimental treatment from Eli Lilly found it could help people lose almost a quarter of their body weight in about 11 months. The new weight-loss therapies could also provide other benefits, such as improving liver health. (Read More)