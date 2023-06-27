U.S. Sees First Cases of Local Malaria Transmission in Two Decades

(New York Times) – In the last two months, at least five people, four in Florida and one in Texas, have been infected with malaria in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a health advisory on Monday. These are the first known cases of locally acquired malaria in the country since 2003.

Malaria, once endemic in the United States, is caused by several species of parasites transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes. It often causes flulike symptoms, including a fever and chills, but can lead to serious disease and death when left untreated. The new cases were caused by Plasmodium vivax, which is less likely to cause severe disease than some other species of malaria parasites. (Read More)