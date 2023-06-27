Canadian Wildfires Are Causing Unhealthy Air Quality Again in Chicago and Other Parts of the US

(Associated Press) – Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region, and in parts of the central and eastern United States. In Minnesota, a record 23rd air quality alert was issued Tuesday through late Wednesday night across much of the state, as smoky skies obscure the skylines of Minneapolis and St. Paul. (Read More)